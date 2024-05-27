Coming back to life ft. Pant: The revival journey of Rishabh to international cricket

In the first week of January 2023, Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of sports medicine at the hospital, saw Rishabh Pant in the flesh for the first time since the career-threatening accident just before New Year's Day.

Pardiwala, the surgeon responsible for fixing Pant's knee, hadn't seen anything as crazy as that injury in a long time. The surgeon who had treated everybody from PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra to Sachin Tendulkar had a more fundamental challenge on his hands.

Elite sport could wait. First, the surgeon had to make good on the promise to Saroj, Rishabh's mother. "He will walk again and have a normal gait," is what he told her. It had come with a significant caveat. "Everything after that is going to be a bonus."

On this Monday, a few days after Pant made it into the squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies, Pardiwala couldn't stop marvelling at Pant's comeback.

"What can I say," he asks this daily. "Miracle man."

*** *** ***

Here's Pardiwala, who explains with the help of a miniature knee prop on his table. "Knee dislocations themselves are bad," he begins. "When you dislocate your knee, you break everything. When you talk about the ACL, it's one ligament. Like the ACL, you have other ligaments -- PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament), MCL (Media Cruciate Ligament) and the LCL (Lateral Cruciate Ligament)... you have the quadriceps tendon, you have the menisci... it's a complex injury because you have multiple things breaking and tearing. In the dislocation, you have got two types. You have sports dislocations which are low-velocity ones because the trauma and force are not bad. These are typically injuries in rugby, football, gymnastics and wrestling.

"There are also high-velocity dislocations, what we typically see in automobile accidents. It's high-velocity because the trauma and the injury is so much more. Now, low-velocity knee dislocations are already a challenge because you need to do multiple things to get that person back (to a fit state). Vinesh was that. To have a high-velocity knee dislocation and then get back to elite sport, that's daunting."