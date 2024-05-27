Hot night, cool Knights at Chepauk

CHENNAI: A professional display by Kolkata Knight Riders enabled the Shreyas Iyer-led side to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 113 in 18.3 overs in the final of the IPL played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc bowled with a lot of fire and zest to give KKR the initial breakthroughs. Later, Harshit Rana (2/24) and Andre Russell (3/19) capitalized on the Australian’s efforts to inflict further wounds upon the SRH batters. The SRH top order paid the price for poor shot selection. They forgot that even in T20, there is a method in madness.

Not for nothing is Starc rated as one of the best left-arm fast bowlers in the world. Before the start of the league, Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath, had full faith in Starc. He believed the spearhead would deliver. Starc accounted for the in-form Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. His strikes created a ripple effect as the SRH batters got bogged down and threw away their wickets one after another.

‘’Starc is the best left-arm fast bowler in the business. The price at which he was picked in the auction does not matter. He has played high pressure games and on the big stage he will certainly deliver. You need experience playing on the big stage and Starc knows the process,’’ McGrath had opined to this daily before the IPL began.

True to the ‘Pigeon’s words, Starc’s fiery opening burst (2-14) dented all hopes of a tall chase. Cummins won the toss but they had a disastrous start as Sharma was castled by a peach of a delivery from Starc. The Australian speedster tested Abhiskek on the off peg with subtle swing. Off the fifth ball of the first over, Starc changed lines and angled in the ball with good pace and Abhishek was beaten neck and crop.