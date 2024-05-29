T20 World Cup: $6 to $10K tickets, booking still open

CHENNAI: The upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies could have several empty seats for all games.

Even the ultra-popular India games (they start their campaign with three games in New York before rounding off their preliminary group obligations in Lauderhill) are yet to be sold out. Apart from the Pakistan game, tickets for the other three India games are available in multiple enclosures across the two venues.

If the tickets.t20world.com website is anything to go by (the official ticketing website), tickets are available for all games. It includes tickets for both semifinals. One thing to keep in mind is that this is the final phase of sales. There was an earlier phase when a ballot system was in place from February 1–7.

“There was a public ticket ballot window which allowed fans to apply for tickets,” the official website noted. “This ran from 1 to 7 February. Phase 1 of ticket sales will start on February 22, following the ballot, where tickets for limited matches (depending on availability) will be made available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.”

While the cheapest ticket for select games in the West Indies is priced at $6, it’s $35 a pop for the cheapest ticket to watch a match in the US. But if you are an Indian fan wanting to watch a game, you have to shell out over Rs 25,000 if you want to go as a family.

The cheapest ticket for the India-Bangladesh warm-up is $100. If you want to experience some hospitality while watching that game, it will set you back $750. If you want to experience some hospitality, it will set you back $750.

For India’s Group A’s games, it only gets dearer, with the Diamond Club tickets for the Pakistan game priced at $10,000.

For India’s game against Ireland and USA, it is $7500. It’s the same situation for matches involving the West Indies, one of the co-hosts, and England, whose fans generally travel when they are playing in the Caribbean.

There are tickets available in multiple enclosures across the Guyana National Stadium for West Indies’ first match against Papua New Guinea on June 2 (prices range from $22 to $150). Interestingly enough, there are scores of tickets available all across the Kensington Oval in Barbados for Australia’s game against England on June 8.

It may be one of the marquee games of the group stages but the supporters are seemingly waiting for the time being. Like in all global events, a section of the tickets has already been kept aside for other stakeholders. “A small allocation of tickets is reserved for event partners and sponsors,” the official website read.

With rates being exorbitant, one wonders if the ICC may be forced to lower the price points to get the crowds in.

This daily has asked the world body questions concerning ticket sales. The copy will be updated as and when they respond.

All you need to know enclosures

All ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 stadiums are divided into different enclosures, which have different views of the field of play and may have differing degrees of shade.

For general ticket sales, these have been divided into four categories, although not all categories of ticket are available at each venue.

Category: Premium; Standard Plus; Standard; Grounds and Mounds/Standing Room Only (SRO)