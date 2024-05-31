Small nation, big dream: Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani set to fulfil his late father's dream at T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: When Uganda sealed the 20th and final spot for the T20 World Cup in November last year, thousands of miles apart in Mumbai, Ravilal Ramjani was the happiest man. The reason was quite obvious. He had dreamt of watching his son Alpesh Ramjani play on the biggest stage, and now it is finally going to be true. But fate would have other things in store.

Ravilal passed away in January of this year and his dream remained a dream. Uganda will take on Afghanistan in their maiden appearance in Guyana on June 3 (June 4, India time), with all-rounder Alpesh being their key player. Unfortunately, Ravilal will not be able to watch and savour the moment. The 29-year-old Alpesh, however, strongly believes his father will be watching him from heaven.

"My father always wanted me to play at the highest level. He was there when we qualified for the T20 World Cup but now he is not there to see me do that. But I am quite sure he would be watching me playing from heaven. With his blessings and love, I am going to play at the highest level in the World Cup and he would be one of the happiest persons to see me doing that," Alpesh told this daily from the West Indies.

Uganda skittled Rwanda for 65 before reaching the target in 8.5 overs to clinch second place in the Africa Qualifier behind already-qualified Namibia. On their way to the qualification, they also trounced Zimbabwe, denying them a place in the marquee event.