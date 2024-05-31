Small nation, big dream: Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani set to fulfil his late father's dream at T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: When Uganda sealed the 20th and final spot for the T20 World Cup in November last year, thousands of miles apart in Mumbai, Ravilal Ramjani was the happiest man. The reason was quite obvious. He had dreamt of watching his son Alpesh Ramjani play on the biggest stage, and now it is finally going to be true. But fate would have other things in store.
Ravilal passed away in January of this year and his dream remained a dream. Uganda will take on Afghanistan in their maiden appearance in Guyana on June 3 (June 4, India time), with all-rounder Alpesh being their key player. Unfortunately, Ravilal will not be able to watch and savour the moment. The 29-year-old Alpesh, however, strongly believes his father will be watching him from heaven.
"My father always wanted me to play at the highest level. He was there when we qualified for the T20 World Cup but now he is not there to see me do that. But I am quite sure he would be watching me playing from heaven. With his blessings and love, I am going to play at the highest level in the World Cup and he would be one of the happiest persons to see me doing that," Alpesh told this daily from the West Indies.
Uganda skittled Rwanda for 65 before reaching the target in 8.5 overs to clinch second place in the Africa Qualifier behind already-qualified Namibia. On their way to the qualification, they also trounced Zimbabwe, denying them a place in the marquee event.
"One of my best motivators was my father but I lost him this January. It impacted me a lot because he was the one who used to motivate me, he was the one who used to encourage me to just keep pursuing my dream and passion. In my life, he had never stopped me from playing cricket, irrespective of the challenges life throws at you. With his blessings and with his encouraging words, I am still here playing cricket and making sure I fulfil his dream of playing cricket at the highest level. I know his blessings will always be there with me," said the cricketer.
Alpesh topped the list of most wickets in T20I cricket with 55 scalps last year. He also occupies the first place as far as the best career economy rate in the shortest format is concerned, with an economy of 4.74.
Alpesh is from the famed cradle of cricket—the Mumbai Maidans. He had played alongside the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav. But Covid pandemic meant he lost his job and his father suffered a huge loss in the construction business.
Since his family friend and Mumbai player, Dinesh Nakrani, was playing cricket in Uganda, Alpesh shifted to the country in April 2022. "It (Covid) has been a very difficult period for everyone. Unfortunately, I lost my job during that period and came to Uganda in search of a job. My friend Dinesh Nakrani called me here and advised me to play in the national league in Uganda. It was a completely new world for me. Coming from Mumbai and playing here in Uganda. But people here are very welcoming, warm and they never let me feel that I am a newcomer. Thanks to my seniors who backed me. This gave me the proper opportunity to flourish and blossom. The faith Uganda cricket association has shown in me has really helped me in developing as a cricketer."
Alpesh was all praise for the International Cricket Council and Uganda Cricket for taking efforts to popularise the sport in the African nation. "It's now one of the most popular sports in the country after rugby and football, especially after we qualified for the World Cup. Our ministry of sports is taking every effort to make sure the sport develops in the country. People here, especially youngsters, are taking up cricket. Cricket is being played at school level now. Here, I would like to thank UCA, as they are making sure the youngsters are picked at the right stage and get training under able guidance," he said.
They might have qualified but the paths hereafter will be difficult and the first hurdle will be playing under lights as the country hardly has the facility.
"The team has very little experience of playing under lights. But under coach Abhay (Sharma) sir, we are making sure that we train under lights. Before the event, our management also requested you give us more training sessions under lights so that we can adapt to it during the tournament," Alpesh said.
His favourite player is former India skipper MS Dhoni, but explosive Mumbai batter Surya will be the one Alpesh will watch closely during the tournament. "I admire Dhoni for the kind of player he is. In T20s, Surya is my favourite. It's always a pleasure to watch him bat. Also playing alongside him and seeing his journey, he is one of my favourite cricketers. I congratulate him as well as Shivam for making it to the national team. Their journey inspires me as well as all of us who have played together at various Maidans of Mumbai."
Uganda might be considered minnows in the world of cricket but for Alpesh and players like him, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their skills. No matter how the tournament unfolds for them, they are motivated enough to leave their mark at the highest level.
For Alpesh, realising the dream of his late father will be an added motivation and he certainly would make sure he comes true to his father's expectations.