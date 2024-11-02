India vs New Zealand: A familiar Ash-Jaddu rescue act

This is when Young and Mitchell joined hands and they continued to frustrate India. Rohit brought Jadeja from Garware Pavilion End when Ashwin seemed to have suggested using the left-armer from the end he was bowling. The duo continued to try everything they could but New Zealand but were not budging. Then the switch happened. Jadeja started from the Tata End and immediately he deceived Mitchell enough to induce the mis-hit. Ashwin did the rest to give the breakthrough.

From there on, things were happening on fast forward mode. In his next over, Jadeja cleaned up Tom Blundell with a quicker one. When Glenn Phillips went on the counterattack, Rohit brought on Ashwin from Garware Pavilion End. Phillips hit two sixes in the first three balls — both down the ground. Ashwin followed it up with a flat and quick delivery before turning to his variation. On the fourth ball of the 33rd over, Ashwin presented the delivery of the match by a mile. A sharp carrom ball that pitched on the leg stump, turned away from Phillips, and beat the outside edge before hitting the off-stump.

Phillips had no idea what hit him and neither did New Zealand. It was the kind of delivery that would be made into GIFs and played on a loop for eternity on social media. "That Ashwin carrom ball drifted in 0.75 degs and turned a WHOPPING 5.9 degs!!! Al at 88 kmph. Pitched at 3.56 m from the stumps, moved away 15 cm between pitching and hitting the stumps," Himanish Ganjoo, data analyst who worked with the Indian team between 2022-24, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ashwin himself would explain about the delivery in a conversation with the broadcasters after the day's play: "The game itself is divided into two halves, the wicket is flatter from one end (Garware Pavilion End) and from the other end it's different. Batters also knew it, they wanted to take me on, so wanted to try something different."

After that Phillips' dismissal, things quickly spiralled for New Zealand with Ashwin and Jadeja being the chief architects. Ashwin would take one more (3/52) while Jadeja took 4/52, reducing New Zealand to 171/9. A lead of 143 is still not going to be easy for India to chase, but on a day when everything was at stake, Ashwin, along with Jadeja, ensured that Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's rescue act was not in vain.