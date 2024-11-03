India's hope pinned on Pant after yet another collapse, need 55 more to win 3rd Test

MUMBAI: India's hope of averting a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time rests on Rishabh Pant after suffering another batting collapse to struggle at 92 for 6 in pursuit of 147 at lunch on day three of the final Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The home team still needs another 55 runs to register a consolation win after having already lost the three-match series.

In yet another inexplicable collapse, India lost five wickets for mere 16 runs after New Zealand folded for 174, setting the hosts 147 to win on a spin-friendly pitch which largely remained docile in the morning session.

Ravindra Jadeja (5/55) had claimed the final wicket of Ajaz Patel to complete his second five-fer and 10 wickets in the match.

At lunch, Pant was waging a lone battle on 53 not out off 50 balls with seven fours and a six, and has Washington Sundar on 6 for company.

Once again, Pant took charge to save the blushes for India with a knock that kept the game on tenterhooks, unleashing his rich arsenal of strokes to keep his side in the game.

But in yet another abject surrender at home India's star-studded batting line-up produced arguably its worst performance in time to remember.