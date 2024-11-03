Not sure of playing 1st Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma might miss the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to be played in Perth from November 22.

Sharma, addressing the media after the 0-3 loss to New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday, said that he is not sure if he will be there in Perth with the Indian team for the first Test.

“Right now I am not too sure whether I will be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed,” said the Indian captain when asked about speculations of him missing the first Test for personal reasons.

As things stand, nothing is certain but if Sharma misses out, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah could in all likelihood lead the Indian Test team against Pat Cummins’ Australia. While it would make for an exciting watch to see two fast bowlers lead the respective sides at Perth — one of the fastest ground in the world — it could leave a massive hole in the Indian top-order.

Without Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be under pressure on his first tour of Australia. And it might come down to whether the team management prefer the experience of KL Rahul or bring in Abhimanyu Easwaran who has earned his maiden Test call-up.

The last and only time Bumrah led India in a Test match was during the postponed one-off Test again England which they lost. In Australia, they cannot afford to lose. To qualify for the World Test Championship final, they will have to beat Australia 4-0 in the five-match series.