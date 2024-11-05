From being a go-to reserve to MVP of series, tale of Will Young

“The ball was turning quite a lot, so I felt that moving down the crease might be a bit risky because of getting stumped. So, I felt at times when the bowler was bowling and there was a field that I liked and I felt like a sweep was on, I was prepared to have the courage to try it. And then once you get the field you like, you can sort of go back to plan A and look to milk from there,” said Young.

At some level, to have the clarity and success Young has had seems astonishing — he finished as the third-highest run scorer with 244 runs at 48.8 average — especially knowing that he hadn't had any game time before this India tour since they arrived in the subcontinent. However, Young attributes it to the work he had put in at the nets in Noida (during the abandoned Afghanistan Test) and Sri Lanka. “I ran the drinks (in Sri Lanka), but there were really good nets there and I could train most days, whether it was with Michael Bracewell who was on the drinks with me or Rangana Herath who was bowling to me a lot. So, I felt really prepared, to be honest,” he explained.

As much as he acknowledges the learnings from Kane Williamson — if not for the veteran’s injury Young might not have played in India — the New Zealand No 3 for the series tried to stick to his strengths and do just that. “A lot of the guys look up to Kane and lean into his thoughts on the game and how to face certain bowling. It's great at the moment because we've got fantastic batters all throughout our lineup. And they've all got slightly different methods. I think on the day, you've just got to pick what method you think will work. And you've got to have the courage to back that and show your skills. So I try not to bat like Kane. I try to bat like me and do it my own way,” said Young.

It had been almost ten minutes. The media interaction — through which Young wore a smile and answered in his quite unassuming voice — was over. He got up and walked down, did some handshakes, a couple of pictures and walked through the room. Suddenly, he paused and remembered something. Only to walk back to the media manager, to exchange the training cap and put on his Test cap again. He knows what it means to him and how hard the opportunity to wear it again is going to be. He was not going to miss out on the chance to put it on with pride. For he has done not just himself but the entire New Zealand proud.