India vs New Zealand: Ghosts of past and promises of future

MUMBAI: It has been 36 hours since Ajaz Patel snuck through Washington Sundar- the last man standing, to hand India their first clean sweep at home in a Test series with three matches or more. Three weeks ago hardly anyone saw it coming. Rohit Sharma and his lads were on the high of producing a result in Kanpur against Bangladesh in the rain-affected affair and on course to seal their World Test Championship final spot.

Now, however, it seems like an impossible climb. They still have a chance but need to beat Australia either 4-0 or 5-0 Down Under over the next couple of months. How did it come to this is a question not just those following the game from the outside, but also those who have played the sport at the highest level and are regarded as the legends of the game.

Cricketing great and the last Indian captain to be clean swept at home — 0-2 against South Africa in 1999-2000 — Sachin Tendulkar wrote on an Instagram story saying, “Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow and it calls for introspection. Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection or was it lack of match practice?”

Tendulkar went on to praise the two youngsters, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who stood tall amidst the collapse at the Wankhede Stadium over the last few days. Interestingly, the keeper-batter reposted the story on his profile as well. The questions that Tendulkar has mentioned summed up the kind of series India have had, and at some level, it feels like a combination of all things and more.