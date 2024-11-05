IPL mega auction: 1574 players to go under hammer in Jeddah on November 24, 25

NEW DELHI: A whopping 1574 cricketers, including 1165 Indians, have signed up for the mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players and 30 players from the Associate Nations.

Among the capped players, 48 are from India.

Moreover, 965 uncapped players of the country will also be part of the auction.

The player registration officially closed on Monday and a total of 409 overseas players will also go under the hammer.

This is the second successive year the auction is being held overseas as Dubai hosted the previous one ahead of the IPL 2024.

However, the auction will clash with the scheduled third and fourth day's play of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, which begins on November 22.

Each franchise will be able to form a maximum squad of 25 players (including respective retained players), and a total of 204 slots will be up for grabs from the auction.

This year's auction will feature some high-profile India stars such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa have the second largest players' pool in the auction with 91, followed by Australia with 76 players.