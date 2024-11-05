Tamil Nadu gears up for Ranji Trophy face-off against Assam with Sai Kishore's return

CHENNAI: A confident Tamil Nadu side is set to take on Assam in a Ranji Trophy fixture at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting Wednesday. Their confidence is bolstered by the return of ace spinner Sai Kishore, who missed the last two rounds of the Ranji Trophy while representing the India A team at the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Sai Kishore's penetrative bowling and his uncanny ability to bat at any position could prove to be a significant advantage for the visitors. Currently, Tamil Nadu sits on 11 points from three matches, having won their opening game against Saurashtra and drawn their subsequent encounters with Delhi and Chhattisgarh. In contrast, Assam has managed just one point from their three matches, with two losses and one draw.

"Glad to be back. Everything is fine. We are preparing in earnest, and we will go all out against the opposition. We have a good side, and I am sure our boys will do well," Sai Kishore stated. He added, "In the first two games, we did well, and in the last one, we could have done better. We want to focus on what is before us now and are keen to give our best."

However, Tamil Nadu will be without the services of Washington Sundar (who is with the Indian team for the tour of Australia), as well as Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith (who are on the India A tour of Australia).