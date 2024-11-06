Ranji Trophy: The Making of Mumbai star Angkrish Raghuvanshi

MUMBAI: 2024 has been a year of highs for Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The 20-year-old batting prodigy from Mumbai made a sensational debut in the Indian Premier for Kolkata Knight Riders and then went on to win the title with the Shreyas Iyer-led side. If the U19 World Cup success in 2022 and the IPL show this year brought him to the limelight, Raghuvanshi has quietly ticked another big box in his rapidly growing cricket career — a first-class debut with Mumbai team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

About a decade ago when this lanky 11-year-old from a sports-mad family moved from Delhi to the commercial capital of the country, it was one of the first dreams he had. On October 26, it finally came true as captain Ajinkya Rahane handed him the Mumbai cap ahead of the clash against Tripura.

“It was a very proud feeling,” recalls Raghuvanshi sitting at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground in BKC on Tuesday. “When I got that cap, and that too from captain and legend Ajinkya, it was an overwhelming feeling. But when I went to the ground, I told myself that it was just another game. I have to win the match for the team. I have to put in the effort,” he added.

The dream that came true had been in the works for almost eight years. From the time he joined Abhishek Nayar’s academy in Wilson College at 12 till the day he made Ranji debut in Agartala, the former Mumbai captain and current assistant coach of the Indian men’s team has been with Raghuvanshi every step of the way. “The things he taught me about game and life, I found them very helpful. So whenever I have a tough time or a good time, I share everything with him and he helps me,” the youngster tried to explain his relationship with Nayar.

(EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7cXfaOBipX/?igsh=dTZyNzlxaTEzaWk=)

Listening to Raghuvanshi speak about his mentor and childhood coach, it is hard not to notice the tremendous influence Nayar has had on him. Known for being a hard taskmaster when it comes to drills, Nayar has been no different with the young talent. Whether it’s skill training or fitness, his core objective is to get out of his comfort zone and prepare for every possible scenario that might come the player’s way.

There have been occasions where Raghuvanshi and others have wanted to stop but Nayar didn't give up. Raghuvanshi recalls one such incident. “Once he made us climb a 30-floor building through stairs. He made us run from the 30-floor stairs of his building and said, ‘if you don't do it on time, you have to do it again’. I felt that I was going to die,” laughs Raghuvanshi, before adding, “I think because of his ways of training, my mental strength and cricket skills have increased. I thank him for that. The more I practice, the more confidence I get that if I go to the game, I will do well.”

“He always tells me, ‘every time you are practicing, get out of your comfort zone’. I think if you keep doing that, repeating that, then you always have clarity and confidence in yourself that you can do tougher things. So, no matter who the bowler is or how fast he is bowling, how much the ball is turning if you have that confidence that you can do hard things, it becomes easier for you.”

The mere mention of KKR and his experience of batting at the Eden Gardens makes Raghuvanshi grin. It was the best experience of his life so far. Having the likes of Nayar, Iyer, and India head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room had only helped in making him feel belonged at the level. Through his time with KKR earlier this year, (he was not retained ahead of the mega auction), Raghuvanshi spent a lot of time watching and learning from Mitchell Starc.

(EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7jD9w5BJoa/?igsh=MWs1a2JtcTNlOWg0MQ==)

“When I saw his (Starc) mannerisms, I understood why he is the best bowler in the world. His work ethic, the way he carries himself off the field, always thinking about his cricket, in the gym, mobility, nutrition, he used to practice with so much purpose. If I also want to become a legend like him in the future, then I will have to improve my work ethic. If I want to become a legend, if I want to play with them, if I want to become better than them, then I will have to train harder than them,” he says.

As someone who grew up idolising AB de Villiers, Raghuvanshi looks up to Shubman Gill and wants to play for India alongside him one day. It began when he watched Gill train at the KKR academy in Mumbai before the India star was signed by Gujarat Titans, and since then, the youngster has tried to emulate him. ”I used to think, I have to bat like him, if it was Shubman, what would he do? So, I think those similarities are visible because of this. Even now, he is one of the top batters in India. I know how hard he works and I would like to be like him,” Raghuvanshi explains with a twinkle in his eyes.

For any cricketing prodigy coming out of Mumbai — whether it is Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane or Iyer or Prithvi Shaw — the debut Ranji season, more often than not, has been a breakthrough one with the youngsters piling on runs. All Raghuvanshi wants to do is contribute to the team and help them win the trophy. “My goal, whether for Mumbai or my club, or my franchise, is always the same.

How I can help the team win, that's all I usually think about. My goal for the Ranji Trophy season is that in every match, how can I contribute that my team does well,” says the 20-year-old as he gets ready to play against Odisha on Wednesday. Whether he has a stellar season and Mumbai go on to defend their title or not is something only time will tell. For now, all one can say for certain is that there is a new Mumbai prodigy in town and he is here to stay.