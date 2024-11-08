Ageing Kohli, Rohit must rekindle youthful mindset to rediscover lost glory: Greg Chappell

MELBOURNE: As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepare for one of their career's defining challenges in Australia in the upcoming Test series, former India head coach Greg Chappell believes the stalwart duo can "rekindle" the energy and focus of their youth to rediscover their lost glory.

Wounded by an unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand, India will look to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the marquee five-match Test series in Australia beginning on November 22.

According to Chappell, the ageing Sharma and Kohli must summon the same drive and focus that once marked their prime years if India hopes to reclaim its form on foreign soil.

Reflecting on a conversation with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2005, Chappell shared insights into the hurdles players face as they age.

Tendulkar had sought Chappell's perspective and asked Greg, "why does batting become harder as you get older? Surely it should get easier?"

"I explained to him that the mental demands of batting intensify with age," Chappell wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.