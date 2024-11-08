Ian Botham saved from crocodile attack by his former rival Merv Hughes

England cricket legend Ian Botham was saved from a crocodile attack by his former rival Merv Hughes, mirror.co.uk reported.

The 68-year-old was on a fishing trip in Australia ’s Northern Territory when the incident happened. Botham and Hughes were both in the midst of a four-day fishing trip and were crossing a stretch of the river to the expedition’s mothership when Botham took a tumble.

He got his flip-flops caught on a rope and fell into the Moyle River. The river is infested with crocodiles, with some taking a fancy to the former cricketer. There is also a number of bull sharks, who may have also been interested in a chomp.

But luckily, Botham’s former Ashes rival Hughes intervened and dragged him out of water before the animals could pounce. Fortunately, the only injury that Botham sustained was bruising to his torso.