KL Rahul's horror run continues as India A suffer another top-order collapse

MELBOURNE: KL Rahul's horror run with the bat continued as he got out in a bizarre fashion to leave India A at a shaky 73 for five on the second day of the second unofficial Test against Australia A here on Friday.

Seeking to open the batting for India in case skipper Rohit Sharma skips the first Test against Australia in Perth, Rahul endured a disastrous outing in the tune-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed just 14 runs across two innings, having got out for 10 in India A's second innings.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's struggles against the moving ball also did not help India A's cause as they led by only 11 runs with half the side back in the dressing room in their second innings.

After bowling out India A for 161 on the opening day, Australia A managed 223, not a total the home team had hoped for, but it still gave them a substantial first-innings lead of 62 runs.

Coming out to bat for the second time in the game, the Indian top-order disappointed again as the Australian bowlers struck some vital blows to help their team inch closer to a series sweep.

Australia A won the opening match by seven wickets.