Broadcaster's South India focus to bolster ILT20 viewership

CHENNAI: With the third season of the International League T20, which is scheduled to be played in January 2025, a top official of the broadcasters said that they will be focusing on the viewership base in South India for the growth of the league.

The official broadcaster of the league have decided to telecast it on their 15 linear channels, of which about five-six are from the southern part of the country. In a conversation with this daily on Friday, Ashish Sehgal, Head of the Integrated Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said that South India becomes prominent in their strategy with the linear television viewership the region boasts. He also gives insight into how TV viewership is still the medium of choice in South India.

"While there is a penetration of mobile phones, people want to watch content on the go, etc., still the content being watched on TV is higher and the penetration of it is higher in this part of the country, which helps any content to reach mass at one go. Digital does not help you to reach mass immediately. I feel that the penetration of any content in the South will be far greater because of TV being a medium. Though in the first two seasons we have seen good results, specifically for ILT20, if I just say any content I have to put, which is why South is becoming more important," Sehgal told this daily.

He believes that having a stand alone window and the fact that it is happening at the start of the year helps garner more interest from the players as well. "What happens is the players playing in this league are all international players, for them it becomes a window to be selected in other leagues and specifically IPL and some of their own country leagues etc. So they can garner higher pricing if they are playing well in this league," he said.