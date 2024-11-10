Lizelle Lee hits 150 with 12 sixes to smash women's Big Bash League records

SYDNEY: South Africa's Lizelle Lee plundered 12 sixes in a record unbeaten 150 for the Hobart Hurricanes Sunday -- the highest individual score since the women's Big Bash League was launched in 2015.

The 32-year-old opener also slammed 12 fours in her 75-ball blitz against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It surpassed the previous best of 136 hit by Brisbane Heat's Grace Harris last year, with Lee's 12 sixes also a new benchmark for the Twenty20 competition.

Lee's exploits were a big turnaround after she had scored just 71 in her five previous WBBL innings this season.

"I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me and when I was doubting myself and crying, and couldn't stop, they were there," she told Australia's Channel Seven.

Lee's innings drove the Hurricanes to 203-3 off their 20 overs, with the Scorchers dismissed for 131 in reply.