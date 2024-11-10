Pakistan beats Australia by 8 wickets to clinch three-game ODI series

PERTH: Pakistan achieved its first win over Australia in a 50-overs series in Australia since 2002 when it won the deciding third one-day international Sunday by eight wickets.

Australia’s under-strength batting lineup folded in the face of hostile bowling from Pakistan’s pace attack and was all out for 140 in 31.5 overs.

The home team was without captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne, all of whom were rested to prepare for the first of five tests against India that begins in Perth on. Nov. 22.

Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) then gave Pakistan’s chase a solid foundation in an 84-run opening partnership before both fell in the same over, bowled by Lance Morris.

That left Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan to steer Pakistan to an important victory. The pair put on a further 58 for the third wicket before Babar ended the chase in the 27th over when he hit Adam Zampa for four to take Pakistan to 143-2.

Pakistan won with 139 balls to spare.