Pakistan on fire as Australia crumble to 140 in deciding ODI

PERTH: Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi both claimed three wickets as an understrength Australia set Pakistan just 141 to win their one-day series at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

With the three-match contest locked at 1-1 and Pakistan eyeing their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002, skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent in the hosts.

They proved no match for a high-quality attack led by Afridi (3-32) and Shah (3-54), with support from Haris Rauf (2-24).

Sean Abbott top scored with 30 before they were bundled out in the 32nd over for just 140.

Australia were without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, along with pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who are being rested ahead of the Test series against India.

For the third consecutive match Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short opened the batting, desperate for runs after failing to make an impact at Melbourne and Adelaide.