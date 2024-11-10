PCB seeks Pakistan government's advice over India not touring for Champions Trophy

CHENNAI: With the BCCI communicating to the global cricketing body about not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place in February 2025, the ICC has officially informed PCB of the same through an email, it is learnt on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, as things stand, have taken cognisance of the communication and forwarded the email to their government.

“The PCB has received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB has forwarded that email to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance,” a PCB spokesperson said.

This development comes days after reports emerged about BCCI informing PCB regarding their non-travel and preference for a hybrid model on Friday. Hours after the reports emerged, Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairperson, had categorically denied it.

"Till today, no one has discussed any 'Hybrid Model' with us nor are we willing to talk about it. But we have been showing good gestures for the last few years and no one should expect us to do it all the time," Naqvi had told reporters on Friday.