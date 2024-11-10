Putting T20 WC behind her, Rodrigues ready for new learnings

CHENNAI: For Jemimah Rodrigues and the Indian women's cricket team, the month of October in Dubai was not that kind. An early exit from the T20 World Cup meant the ODI series against recently crowned World Champions New Zealand came with an emotional baggage. The team was still hurting and the vice-captain Smriti Mandhana admitted so.
However, with the crucial ODI series against Australia and eventually another World Cup, that too on home soil coming up in 2025, the team wants to forget about it and move on. "If I can be very frank, we didn't play the best cricket that we should have played as an Indian team and each one of us knew that it's still hurting all of us," Rodrigues, currently playing as an overseas international with Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League, told media from Brisbane.
"At the same time, it was one of those tournaments we would want to forget and move forward because we have the 50-over WC at home and we want to prepare well for that. Each player performs and takes the team through. I think what we spoke about in the dressing room was we need to look inside rather than pointing at others. Each individual knows what they need to do and how they need to get better and come," she added.
Rodrigues was drafted by the Brisbane Heat ahead of the 10th season of WBBL and has made most of her opportunities with the bat so far. In the game against defending champions Adelaide Strikers, her 61 off 40 balls came in handy for her side at the Gabba.
The 24-year-old has also featured in other franchise leagues like The Hundred and Women's Caribbean Premier League and so far she learned things from all these experiences. "Playing these foreign leagues and playing the WPL does help because you play against the best in the world in all these leagues. You get to play in different conditions. Even in India, we play in different conditions. I think that is one of the best parts of playing franchise cricket, you get used to the conditions and you get to play the top bowlers in women's cricket. The more matches we play, the better we become. As a player just playing matches and as a batter scoring runs wherever you play gives you a lot of confidence."
"Going out there scoring in leagues playing in challenging conditions, different teams, bowling attacks, and plans. I'm grateful to Brisbane here for picking me up that I get to play because the more I play such tournaments and such matches, the more I learn about my game. I know the plans of the bowlers when they come to me so I can prepare accordingly. When it comes to the Indian team, I'm ready to bat anywhere, even if it's number 11, it is all about what combination works and I just want the Indian team to win. So for me, the number doesn't matter, it's all about assessing the situation and the conditions to make sure I do my job for the team."
In most of these leagues, including WPL at home, Rodrigues has played alongside Heat's captain Jess Jonassen and her India teammate Shikha Pandey. Knowing these faces, getting into the new environment has not just helped the Indian player, but it has been mutually beneficial for the sides.
"It feels nice. It is a family away from home and it's the trio going everywhere and playing and it's so nice that wherever we go we've played so much cricket together. We understand each other's roles and combinations. That's what's required when you're playing cricket and especially playing so much cricket. You want to have people you have a good connection with. It's just so much easier for Jess to lead and to pick me in this team because she knows what Shikha di can bring to this team," Rodrigues mentioned.
Amidst the talks about her stint at the franchise league in Australia with another WC on the horizon, Rodrigues also reflected on one of the new initiatives from the sport's governing body, ICC, regarding the AI tool that was used to curb social media abuse.
"I think that was a very good initiative by the ICC," Rodrigues said before adding, "I remember when I had gone in that line because sometimes social media can be harsh and we all are humans. We all are here doing our best, trying to do whatever we can. It's harsh to see people commenting on all sorts of things on social media. It was such a nice thing from ICC to protect us and to keep the game so pure and enjoy cricket rather than dealing with all these things."
There is a lot more time still to go with the next big assignment for her and the Indian team, but one can assume with more experience and clarity behind her, the world will see different Rodrigues in the coming months.