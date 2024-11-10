Putting T20 WC behind her, Rodrigues ready for new learnings

CHENNAI: For Jemimah Rodrigues and the Indian women's cricket team, the month of October in Dubai was not that kind. An early exit from the T20 World Cup meant the ODI series against recently crowned World Champions New Zealand came with an emotional baggage. The team was still hurting and the vice-captain Smriti Mandhana admitted so.

However, with the crucial ODI series against Australia and eventually another World Cup, that too on home soil coming up in 2025, the team wants to forget about it and move on. "If I can be very frank, we didn't play the best cricket that we should have played as an Indian team and each one of us knew that it's still hurting all of us," Rodrigues, currently playing as an overseas international with Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League, told media from Brisbane.

"At the same time, it was one of those tournaments we would want to forget and move forward because we have the 50-over WC at home and we want to prepare well for that. Each player performs and takes the team through. I think what we spoke about in the dressing room was we need to look inside rather than pointing at others. Each individual knows what they need to do and how they need to get better and come," she added.

Rodrigues was drafted by the Brisbane Heat ahead of the 10th season of WBBL and has made most of her opportunities with the bat so far. In the game against defending champions Adelaide Strikers, her 61 off 40 balls came in handy for her side at the Gabba.