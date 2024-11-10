Ranji Trophy: Jagadeesan's century helps TN salvage a draw against Assam

It was Jagadeesan's tenth First Class century and second Ranji hundred this season. He also made 3000 runs in 46 matches for his state in the tournament during the course of his century today. Pradosh Ranjan Paul also registered his seventh First Class half-century. Tamil Nadu chief coach L Balaji doffed his hat to Jagadeesan for the way he played on Saturday to notch up his valuable ton. The fact that Jagadeesan has struck form augurs well for Tamil Nadu and he should do well in the remaining matches as he is in the zone right now. He's been performing consistently for Tamil Nadu in the last two years. And that's not an easy task as a wicket-keeper, plus captaincy (at times) and plus opening the innings.

Jagadeesan has matured really well and understands his role and the performance is there for all to see. The 28-year-old has been donning multiple roles with panache. Having stood as a wicket-keeper for 140 overs he then scored a ton. In the previous games too he has kept for more than 100 overs. Jagadesan's off-season training and his hard work in the last year or so has given him the mental endurance and physical fitness to shine in red-ball cricket.

Tamil Nadu badly missed the services of Sai Kishore who was injured and is the primary spinner for the visitors. Having said that it was an opportunity for the other spinners in the team and the medium pacers to make an impression. But they failed as they conceded the lead. Many of them are youngsters and playing their first season, so in all fairness, one must give them more time. But the next games are crucial to make it to the knock-outs so every win counts.