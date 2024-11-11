Domestic grind, role clarity from Gambhir helped regain game after tough phase: Chakaravarthy

GQEBERHA: Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has described the three-year gap from international cricket as "tough," but credited the intense domestic grind and the role clarity provided by new head coach Gautam Gambhir for helping him to regain his lost form.

The 33-year-old spinner recorded his career-best figures of 5 for 17 in Sunday's second T20I against South Africa, though his efforts could not prevent India from losing by three wickets.

"Definitely, the last three years were a little tough," Chakaravarthy said.

"The only thing I could do was play lots of cricket. And I started playing a lot of the domestic league (TNPL) in India. And that definitely helped me understand my game better. And that's what helped me."

Chakaravarthy was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL-winning team this year under Gambhir, who recently took over as the coach of the Indian team.

Reflecting on his return to the national side, Chakaravarthy said that Gambhir's guidance had been pivotal.

"Yes, we played the Bangladesh tour and he was coaching the team. And definitely we spoke a lot and he gave me a lot of role clarity.

"He told me, even if you go for 30-40 runs, it doesn't matter. All you have to look is to pick wickets. So that's your role in the team. And yeah, the clarity which they gave definitely helped me."