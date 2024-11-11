Gambhir Bites: Bumrah to lead, Rahul likely to open and team moved from Shardul

Rahul likely candidate to open

Rohit's possible absence also leaves a spot vacant at the top of the batting order and Gambhir said one among the uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul, who both played in the unofficial Tests against Australia A for India A, will be picked.

Obviously, there is Easwaran, there is KL there (in Australia). We will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available, Gambhir said.

There are options there. It is not that there are no options. There are quite a lot of options in this spot. Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we will try and play the best playing XI who is going to do the job for us, he added.

However he gave enough indications that Rahul's experience might prevail over rookie Easwaran's current form.

"Yeah, because there are times when you go with the experienced players as well, I think and that is the quality of a man that he (Rahul) can actually bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number 3 and he can actually bat at number 6 as well," said the former southpaw.

"So you need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kind of jobs as well and he has kept wickets in one day format as well. So imagine how many countries have players like KL who can actually open the batting and can bat at number 6 as well? "So I feel that if needed be, I think he (Rahul) can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match," Gambhir said.