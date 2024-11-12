KL Rahul, the anomaly of Indian cricket

As much as one would be made to believe that no batter has got the backing Rahul has in the last decade or so — and it is true to an extent — things might look different if one were to view it through the 32-year-old's prism. To not be able to seal one spot and become the guy for the team despite playing more than 50 Tests can never be easy. This despite him being the only Indian opener to score Test hundreds in England, Australia and South Africa since the rainbow nation returned to international cricket.

Then there is the rotten luck that has followed him in the worst of times. Take the dismissal in Melbourne during the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A. It is an indication of a guy who is not just out of form but also lacks confidence.

However, Rahul is indeed an anomaly. He could come in and put on a match-winning performance as he did during the England tour in 2021. That year was, perhaps, the best Rahul had as an opener — both in England and South Africa. He knew where his off-stump was and left balls outside better than anyone else. Or he could fall flat and warm the bench till India have their next temporary issue for Rahul to come back in. This is not an ideal situation for any one. But Rahul doesn't do easy. He is an anomaly that Indian cricket turns to whenever in need.

Come November 22, the world will know which Rahul has turned up for India.