PCB asks ICC reasons behind India's decision not to travel for Champions Trophy
CHENNAI: Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided India would not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mailed a detailed questionnaire to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind the BCCI's move. TNIE reported on Tuesday that PCB was going to send a detailed mail.
As the Indian Cricket Board communicated its decision to the ICC, the PCB also sought a reply from the world governing body. "The PCB has responded to last week's ICC letter seeking clarifications for the BCCI's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," PCB spokesperson Sami-Ul-Hasan told TNIE.
The tournament is slated for February next year with the matches scheduled in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.
While the PCB spokesperson did not go into the details of the e-mail, PCB sources said through a detailed questionnaire that ICC has been asked the reasoning behind India's decision.
"As we know, the BCCI in its mail to the ICC said nothing about the tournament, its format and the schedule. So, the PCB needs clarifications from the ICC on the reasons for the BCCI's decision," sources told TNIE.
There were reports as well that the tournament could either be played on a hybrid model as happened during the 2023 Asia Cup or shifted to alternate venues like Dubai. The sources, however, confirmed that as of now the PCB's stand remains firm on hosting the tournament. "The PCB's stand is very clear and straight — the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan as approved and announced by the ICC in 2021."
Speaking on Pakistan's move if the BCCI stays firm on its decision, the sources said, "At the moment, the PCB has only sought clarifications from the ICC on reasons for the BCCI's decision. Talking about the future will be too early as the PCB is awaiting a response from the ICC," said sources.
Political tension between the two countries meant the Indian cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2008.
The 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai put a complete stop on India touring the neighbouring country. The Men in Green did travel to India in 2012 for a white-ball series which was coincidentally the last bilateral series between two countries. However, the two teams have played each other in the ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup soon after the Asia Cup and played the hosts in a group encounter in Ahmedabad.