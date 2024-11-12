PCB asks ICC reasons behind India's decision not to travel for Champions Trophy

"As we know, the BCCI in its mail to the ICC said nothing about the tournament, its format and the schedule. So, the PCB needs clarifications from the ICC on the reasons for the BCCI's decision," sources told TNIE.

There were reports as well that the tournament could either be played on a hybrid model as happened during the 2023 Asia Cup or shifted to alternate venues like Dubai. The sources, however, confirmed that as of now the PCB's stand remains firm on hosting the tournament. "The PCB's stand is very clear and straight — the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan as approved and announced by the ICC in 2021."

Speaking on Pakistan's move if the BCCI stays firm on its decision, the sources said, "At the moment, the PCB has only sought clarifications from the ICC on reasons for the BCCI's decision. Talking about the future will be too early as the PCB is awaiting a response from the ICC," said sources.

Political tension between the two countries meant the Indian cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2008.

The 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai put a complete stop on India touring the neighbouring country. The Men in Green did travel to India in 2012 for a white-ball series which was coincidentally the last bilateral series between two countries. However, the two teams have played each other in the ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup soon after the Asia Cup and played the hosts in a group encounter in Ahmedabad.