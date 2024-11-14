Ajith delivers as TN restrict Railways to 229

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Ajith Ram’s 4 for 44 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to restrict Railways to 229 in 80.2 overs on the first day of the Ranji Trophy fixture played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 19 for no loss in three overs at the stumps.

Ajith Ram who was drafted into the side in place of injured Sai Kishore gave a good account of himself and rose to the challenge. The genial spinner has made it a habit to deliver whenever he could play in the eleven.

‘’Pleased with the way our team performed to restrict Railways just above 200 runs. First Gurjapneet exploited the conditions and gave us the breakthrough. Then I managed to get some purchase. I was bowling with a good rhythm and went about with the flow of the game. Pleased to contribute to the team,’’ said Ajith Ram to Express after the game.

Put into bat Railways lost its openers Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh cheaply. Both fell to left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet. The pacer used the conditions in the morning session to his benefit. He bowed a lovely line and length and hit the deck in the right areas to trouble the Railways openers. He got the required arc and movement to induce the Railways openers to commit mistakes.