Centuries from Tilak, Sanju help India beat South Africa by 135 runs in 4th T20I; India win series 3-1

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be the two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings.

Samson and Varma also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals—210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson completed his ton in 51 balls while Varma (41 balls) took 10 balls less. Samson now has three T20I tons in the last five innings which also included two ducks.

It seems brilliance and disappointment exist together for the Kerala man who will certainly increase a lot of selection headache for Ajit Agarkar when Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant come back in the Indian T20I squad.

For Varma, back-to-back T20I tons on South African soil will not only increase his stocks but it also speaks volumes about the kind of team man skipper Suryakumar Yadav is.

Suryakumar decided to relinquish his favourite batting spot, allowing a young talent to blossom showing what leadership is all about.

Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18 balls) should also get his share of credit for upping the ante in the Powerplay with four huge sixes.

On a good batting track with true bounce on offer, Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes, as it was possible to hit through the line by just clearing one's front leg. Samson's nine maximums was one less than Varma's 10.

It only helped India that the opposition's best fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, seemed to be carrying a niggle.

The two medium pacers Andile Simelane (0/47 in 3 overs) and Lutho Sipamla (1/58 in 4 overs) seemed like lambs for slaughter. The Indians hit 10 sixes from Simelane and Sipamla.

By the time Coetzee was brought by skipper Aiden Markram for his second spell, the damage was done. Such was the nervousness of South African bowlers that they bowled 17 wides in trying to check the momentum.

They didn't vary the pace and pitched it on length as Samson and Varma were severe, either hitting them inside out over extra cover or at times straight down the ground.

Even Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs were not left unpunished, as there was everything on the platter—cuts, pulls, slog sweeps, reverse sweeps. There wasn't a single corner of the ground that didn't feel the power of strokes from the two Indians.

In fact, one of Samson's shots hit a lady spectator's cheek. The TV cameras caught her sobbing in considerable pain.

Samson was more muscle as he would slightly shuffle towards leg-stump and loft the length balls while the silken Varma would make a mockery of spinners with uppish sweep shots, stand and deliver down the ground hits.

They slowed down a touch nearing their milestones but by then they had done enough to crush the Proteas.

(With addtional inputs from PTI)