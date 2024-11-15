ICC puts PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour on hold after BCCI's strong objection

NEW DELHI: The ICC on Friday put on hold the Champions Trophy tour of disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following BCCI's strong objection to the PCB's move.

The tournament, last held in 2017, is already in limbo after BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament. The PCB has also rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model' with India playing their matches in Dubai. The schedule for the tournament has also been put on hold and the latest controversy could only make things complex and worse.

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday spoke to the ICC top brass and condemned the PCB for the PoK move.

"The BCCI secretary called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK," a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.