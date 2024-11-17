Gambhir's 'prickly' coaching style 'not great fit' for Indian team: Tim Paine

MELBOURNE: Gautam Gambhir's "prickly" coaching style may not bode well for the Indian team, and it could be a "long summer" if they fail to start strong in the Perth Test on November 22, warns former Australian captain Tim Paine.

Jolted by an unprecedented 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand, the Gambhir-coached side now face the daunting task of defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a five-match series against Australia, starting with the Perth Test.

"Their last two series wins out here they had Ravi Shastri who was fantastic. He created a great environment, the players were energised, they played with passion, he sold them the dream and motivated them in a really light-hearted enjoyable way," Paine said on SEN Radio.

"They (India) have gone to a new coach now that is really prickly, really competitive - and that not to say that's not a good thing and a good way to coach - but my concern is that it's not a great fit for the Indian cricket team."