‘Gukesh has got a similar mental wiring like Kohli’

CHENNAI: When Paddy Upton was first approached by D Gukesh’s camp, the South African mental conditioner wasn’t quite sure whether to work with the 18-year-old. While Upton doesn’t have a hard and fast rule about working with younger athletes, he prefers to avoid working with individuals ‘who are young mainly because their sense of self-awareness and ability to self-reflect often hasn’t developed’. Upton, though, straightaway agreed to work with the ‘genius’. In an interview with this daily, the South African also talks about why he sees shades of Virat Kohli in Gukesh and why India’s chess ace has prepared to face the best version of Ding Liren. Excerpts:

On whether he has worked with athletes younger than Gukesh

I have worked with younger athletes, yes. But not very often. I tend not to work with athletes who are too young mainly because their sense of self-awareness and ability to self-reflect often hasn’t developed. For that reason, I was a bit hesitant before saying ‘yes’. I wanted to meet Gukesh, and assess his ability to self-reflect. But it didn’t take very long to realise that he’s a highly skilled individual. It was easy to say ‘yes’.

On his initial conversations with Gukesh

The initial conversations are just to get a sense of each other, generally talk as two humans would... I didn’t dive into anything professional or anything. I wanted to understand from him a little bit about his journey thus far in chess, what got him into chess, what his aspirations are and why he has those aspirations... his intentions, ideas and goals behind that journey. I found very soon that Gukesh is someone who has really thought those things through. He is somebody who is deeply engaged with his life and his journey.

On his experiences of working with chess players before

I have worked with Yuzvendra Chahal (laughs; Chahal was an age-group chess player at the national level). I have calculated this, chess is the 20th different sport I have worked in over the last 25 years... the main difference is that in the other 19 sports, the primary tool of performance was some form of physical attribute. Whether it was bowling, batting, hitting hockey balls... in chess the primary tool is the mind. That was the fascinating thing. In chess, the mind is front and centre as opposed to being a supporting function.