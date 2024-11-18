India vs Australia: Seeking order in middle and lower

This year, however, the story has not been the same. Yes, Jadeja and Ashwin scored a century each at home, but by and large they were not able to successfully enact the rescue act against New Zealand. This, in the larger scheme of things, does not augur well for India. They have arrived in Australia with three spin-bowling all-rounders — Ashwin, Jadeja and Washington — and a rookie pace-bowling all-rounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Now, Reddy's selection is based more on hope and future. The youngster rose to fame through the Indian Premier League and was immediately fast-tracked to the international level in the shortest format. Since then, he has been on the radar, especially with Hardik Pandya not in the scheme of things for the longest format. He played in the Duleep Trophy and then was a part of the India A side that travelled to Australia for two unofficial Tests.

In all this, one thing was clear. Reddy's bowling has the potential to be useful while he might not be there yet purely as a batter. His first-class average of 21.05 with the bat and 26.98 with the ball is a sign of promise, but a lot of work is there to be done. However, all said and done, he has shown glimpses of what is possible against Australia A and there is no better way to graduate than going out there and putting on a show in India colours Down Under.

And not just Reddy, who seems likely to take the field in Perth for India on November 22, whether it is Ashwin or Jadeja or Washington, whomever gets to play will have to make some crucial contributions with the bat. The good thing for India is that apart from Reddy the other three have played in Australia and succeeded in the past as well.

And that is exactly the all-rounders and the entire team would be thinking about. In fact, their former coach Ravi Shastri said that India should take confidence from past success, leaving behind the loss against New Zealand at home.

"Think about the positives. Think about what you did in Australia last time around and take it ahead from there. Put what (has) happened behind you. These are different conditions and some of the tracks in Australia when you get in are probably the best to bat. I think it will be totally different, the conditions when they get out there," Shastri told The ICC Review. For the Indian team to do that, they will need their all-rounders to fire now, more than ever.