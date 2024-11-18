Sri Lanka comes out on top against New Zealand in second ODI to win another home series

PALLEKELE: Kusal Mendis hit a patient 74 not out as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets under the DLS method with six balls remaining on Sunday in the rain-hit second ODI.

Sri Lanka took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the final game also at Pallekele on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the first one-day international by 45 runs - also by DLS - after rain disrupted that game at Dambulla.

It was Sri Lanka’s fifth ODI series win at home in 2024 after it had beaten Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, India and West Indies.

Sri Lanka couldn’t qualify for next year’s Champions Trophy after finishing ninth at last year’s 50-over World Cup in India but has since then lost just one ODI series in Bangladesh while winning five at home.

“It is really tough for batters to score runs here,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said. “This is just another series. As a team, we are moving towards a big goal and we have to achieve that, this is a process.”

Mendis followed his career-best 143 in the series opener with a determined 102-ball knock as Sri Lanka reached 210-7 in 46 overs.