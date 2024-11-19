Stoinis completes Australia clean sweep of Pakistan in T20 series

HOBART: Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned 61 not out off 27 balls and Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20 series with a seven-wicket victory on Monday.

Stoinis smacked five sixes – three in one over off Shaheen Shah Afridi -- and five fours as Australia raced to 118-3 in 11.2 overs. Fast bowlers Shah Afridi (1-43) and Haris Rauf (0-34) conceded 77 runs off their combined six overs.

Earlier, Pakistan lost nine wickets for 56 runs on the way to a meagre total of 117 in 18.1 overs despite Babar Azam (41) and Haseebullah Khan (24), one of two changes made from the second game, scoring at a brisk pace in the powerplay.

“It’s been a great week,” Australia captain Josh Inglis said. “We’ve had a lot of fun as a group. When Stoinis is going like that, he is really hard to stop.”

Haseebullah replaced regular white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha took over as Pakistan’s fourth T20 skipper in 2024. Left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan was preferred to Naseem Shah.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-11) ignited Pakistan’s slide when he had Haseebullah caught at short fine leg. He then clean bowled Babar with a sharp googly.

Babar surpassed Virat Kohli’s Indian tally of 4,188 runs in T20s and moved up to second place with 4,192 in 126 games. Rohit Sharma leads the way with 4,231 in 159 matches.