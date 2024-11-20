India to wait on Gill until opening Test morning, Reddy one to watch out for: Morkel

PERTH: A final call on Shubman Gill's availability for the opening Test against Australia will be taken on the morning of the match, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, adding that uncapped batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy will be the one to keep an eye on.

Gill remains doubtful for the series-opener, starting here Friday, at the Optus Stadium after copping a blow to his left thumb during India's intra-squad training match here a few day ago.

Morkel said Gill is on the mend as the visitors look to fight fire given that they will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the first game.

"Shubman is improving every day. He picked up a nasty blow in that squad game. With him it's going to be a day-to-day sort of process," Morkel told reporters ahead of a training session.

"Fingers crossed for that improvement. They'll wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match," he added.

Morkel said Reddy will be one to watch out for in the series given his all-round skills.

"He's one of the young guys that we've mentioned here that has got that batting all-round ability. He'll be a guy that can hold the one end up first. (With the ball) he hits the bat a little bit harder than you think," he said.

"On these sort of conditions, where there might be a little bit of seam movement up front, especially the first couple of days, he'll be a handy bowler, a very accurate wicket-to-wicket style of bowler. It's a lovely opportunity for him to fill that all-rounder spot. Any team in the world always want the all-rounder that can take that load off your fast bowlers just to give them an extra bit of breathing time."