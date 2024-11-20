India vs Australia: Taking 20 wickets biggest challenge for Bumrah and Co

CHENNAI: One of the main reasons for India's success in the longest format when Ravi Shastri, as head coach, and Virat Kohli, as captain, were at helm was their ability to take 20 wickets. Back then, the sport was going through a pace pandemic and India had three top pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, with Umesh Yadav and others chipping in. The emphasis, more often than not, was on taking the pitch out of the equation and picking up 20 wickets no matter where they play.

In 2024, things are not the same. Globally there seems to be a paradigm shift in how pitches play. They are predominantly batting-friendly, which means the quality of the pace attack becomes all the more important. Now, the Perth Stadium, where India will take on Australia in the first of the five Tests on Friday, is not a batting paradise as such. It is expected to have pace, bounce and assist the fast bowlers.

However, the Indian attack is not what it used to be. Yes, Bumrah is the core that holds it all together. In fact, he will be leading the team on to the field as well. But he will not have Shami or Sharma to rely on. Instead, he will have to pick two pacers from among Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana. Siraj made his debut in the last tour Down Under and has become the second important pacer of the team. His form might not be great, but whenever India tours overseas, the pacer has stepped up. The last time India played an away Test, Siraj was the player of the match, taking 6/15 in the first innings against South Africa in Cape Town.

In the last eight months, Akash Deep too has moved up the ranks but this will be his first big challenge outside India. Prasidh made his debut in South Africa but has been injury-prone and barely had long spells under his belt. Then there is Rana and youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy, both of whom rose to fame in the Indian Premier League and have been fast-tracked since. They are yet to make their Test debuts. Barring Bumrah and Siraj, India's pace battery has played a total of seven Tests among them.