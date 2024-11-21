BGT opening Test: India under pressure against edgy Australia

PERTH: The nostalgia of Brisbane 2021 refuses to fade, but India, still reeling from a bitter home debacle, will face tremendous pressure against an equally circumspect Australia in the opening Test of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting here on Friday.

In 2018-19 and 2020-21, India proved that lightning can strike twice with back-to-back series wins. However, the manner in which New Zealand recently came, saw, and decimated them on home turf has certainly affected the psyche of an otherwise world-class unit.

The undeniable truth is that some of the stars driving this team are in the twilight of their hallowed careers. How the five-match series against Pat Cummins and his men unfolds could well decide their future.

A record third World Test Championship (WTC) final appearance, which seemed imminent before the New Zealand series, now appears a distant dream. To avoid relying on other teams, a 4-0 scoreline is an absolute necessity for India, but achieving that on Australian soil is as improbable as the Indian football team beating Brazil or Argentina in a FIFA friendly.

Yet, those who have followed this Indian team closely know that it can bounce back from the brink. It also tends to play its best cricket when doubters enjoy a condescending chuckle at their expense.

India's Key Challenges

In this backdrop, Australia, eager to avenge the humiliation suffered over the past five years, face a team missing key players. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is on paternity leave, Mohammed Shami is still not fully fit, and future captain Shubman Gill is sidelined with a thumb fracture.

An Australian series is known to make or break careers. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar made their mark in Australia, while others, such as Dilip Vengsarkar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, saw their careers fade in the same arena.

For Virat Kohli, Rohit (set to return for the second Test in Adelaide), and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, this series could be another moment of reckoning, with indifferent results potentially having far-reaching repercussions.

Kohli’s ascent to 'King Kohli' began in 2014 in Australia, where he scored four centuries. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant still haunt the Aussie bowlers, who will likely be playing their last Border-Gavaskar series together.

A Bowlers' Series

This series is likely to be decided by bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, leading India in the opening game, will be tasked with setting the tone against a struggling Australian line-up. Bumrah will be supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, while Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are also pushing for inclusion with impressive performances.

Australia’s batting hasn’t inspired confidence lately. Steve Smith’s average in the current WTC cycle (2023-25) is around 36, a far cry from his career average of 56-plus. Marnus Labuschagne’s career average of nearly 50 has dipped to below 30 over the last two years. Travis Head, who has been a thorn in India’s side in ICC finals, averages just 28 in this cycle.