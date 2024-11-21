It's going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India

PERTH: Australian captain Pat Cummins anticipates the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against arch-rivals India to be a more "attritional" affair this year, with the two heavyweights of world cricket clashing over five Test matches instead of the usual four.

Australia are keen to avenge consecutive series losses on home soil as they face India in the opening Test at Optus Stadium on Friday.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been very tight every series. A five-Test match series gets really attritional; it's a big one, really," Cummins remarked during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Cummins dismissed concerns about the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which is scheduled for Sunday in Jeddah, coinciding with the third day of the match. He believes the magnitude of the series will keep players focused.

"Yeah, I think he [assistant coach Daniel Vettori] is there in the auction. I don’t think so [it will be a distraction]. Dan has flown over there, but he has been here for the whole preparation. He has done all the meetings, all the chats, watching it. We came to know that anyway," Cummins said.

"For the players, I don't think so. Most of these guys have been there in the auctions before. They know they can’t really do anything. You’re a sitting duck and seeing whether you get selected or not. It doesn’t make a difference to how we go about the first two days. It is not a distraction as far as I can see it," he added.

Australia will, however, be under pressure, given their recent record against India. The visitors have won the last four Test series, including historic triumphs on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

"There will always be pressure when you are playing at home. India are a very talented side, and it will be a good challenge. But we are not looking too far ahead," Cummins said.