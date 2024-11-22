India U19 women set to play tri-series with SA in Pune

CHENNAI: With less than two months to go for the second edition of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, India is set to play a tri-series featuring India A, B and South Africa early next month (December) in Pune. The official announcement and squads are expected to come over the next few days.

Having won the inaugural edition in 2023, the defending champions are looking to put a strong squad for the 2025 U19 T20 WC to be played in Malaysia. They started the domestic season with the U19 T20 Trophy, which was won by Tamil Nadu, and followed it up with the Challengers tournament in which the top players from the country took part.

Now, they are set to play a tri-series with top players split into India A and B and South Africa U19 team being the third team. Before the global event, India, along with five other teams, will participate in the first Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

In 2022, India U19 Women played a quadrangular series featuring Sri Lanka and West Indies, a bilateral series against the New Zealand development squad, and six T20s against South Africa in South Africa before the World Cup. There, India, led by Shafali Verma and coached by former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer, beat England to win the first global title for the women's team.