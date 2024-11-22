Perth Test Day 1: Bumrah leaves Australia reeling after India get dismissed for 150

WACA, WACA hey hey - the bowlers could well be forgiven if they had done their own Shakira impersonation with a Perthian Twist.

On a day when the temperature largely hovered in the early twenties during the first India-Australia Test, the fiery pacemen who hurl the leather down for both teams had countless reasons to celebrate.

First, it was India who were under the cosh after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat in a surprise decision. But after they were shot out for 150 in their first innings, Australia were repaid in kind and more.

With captain Bumrah himself leading from the front with the ball, the hosts were soon reduced to 59-7.

Initially, it was the India's batsmen who struggled to cope with the seam and extra bounce on a challenging Perth wicket.

This collapse followed an inexplicable decision by Bumrah to bat first on Day 1 of the opening Test.

India's worst score in Perth was 141 against the Aussies. On Friday, they would only manage to score nine better.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls), KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls) were the only batsmen to make any significant contributions as the rest of the batsmen capitulated. Apart from these three, Dhruv Jurel was the only other player to reach double figures.

Rahul's controversial dismissal just before lunch left India in disarray.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) were among those who struggled, with Kohli continuing his poor form, out for 5.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed four wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh chimed in with two wickets each.