Perth-certificate: India make strong opening statement

CHENNAI: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are walking off the field at The Perth Stadium on Saturday evening. About 50m away stands Virat Kohli, fully padded-up ready to face some throw downs, cheering on with his gloves and bat. Jaiswal notices him, lets out a big smile and salutes at the veteran as an acknowledgement.

If there is ever a moment that encapsulates Day Two of the first Test between India and Australia, this was it. The former captain and one of the greatest batters from the country — who would have never been more happy to remain padded-up and wait for two whole sessions without getting a chance to bat — knew the significance of what Jaiswal and Rahul had done on Saturday.

After the opening day where 17 wickets fell, the Indian openers had batted out two sessions without getting out, adding 172 runs and in the process, extending the lead past 200 (218) at stumps.

To understand the significance of Jaiswal and Rahul's partnership, all one has to do is look back. In the last ten years, only one visiting pair has put on a 100-run partnership in Australia. Among Indian openers, the last century stand came from Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag 20 years ago. Even if all these records aren't there to be broken, just the fact that India barely had their claws in the lead after dismissing Australia for 104 — Jasprit Bumrah took another fifer — meant they needed Jaiswal and Rahul to spend some time in the middle. And they needed runs too.

Right from the first over, that is exactly what these two did. Unlike the first innings, where the ball was seaming off the surface dramatically, the pitch had settled down. And having seen Mitchell Starc hold one end with confidence, the openers knew what to expect. They kept it tight as much as possible but at the same time nudged and pushed for every single possible.