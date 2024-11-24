IPL Auction: Teams set to splash cash at 'mega-auction' in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Indian Premier League opens its "mega-auction" later Sunday in Saudi Arabia with teams primed to splash out millions of dollars on world-class cricketers for the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

A total of 574 players are up for grabs with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, England veteran James Anderson and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra among the top names in contention at the two-day auction in Jeddah.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc smashed auction records last time when he signed with Kolkata Knight Riders for 2.98 million dollars.

An incremental rise in the tournament's salary cap means his price may be potentially eclipsed at the auction, which will be broadcast live to an audience of millions.

"It's time for lights, camera... auction!" the IPL said on social media on Sunday, ahead of the start of the two-day bidding, which opens at 0930 GMT.

"You lose sleep, no doubt about it, and when you do drift off to sleep, you see players and numbers," former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming, the Chennai Super Kings coach, said in an IPL video.

"It's a horrible few days as you lead up to it because it means so much."