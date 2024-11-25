Bumrah leads India to its biggest Test win on Australian soil

PERTH: Jasprit Bumrah led a feisty bunch of Indian cricketers to their most dominant Test victory on Australian soil, winning by a massive 295 runs in a remarkable turnaround that will find a pride of place among the country's golden moments in international cricket.

The stand-in skipper led by example with a match-haul of 8/72 as India bowled out the hosts, who were in pursuit of a mammoth 534, for 238 in 58.4 overs on the fourth afternoon of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here.

The victory propelled India back to the top of the World Test Championship standings with 61.11 percentage points.

India's previous biggest winning margin in terms of runs was 222 during a 1978 game in Sydney when Australia played an under-strength side due to mass exodus for the Kerry Packer World Series.

India are now 1-0 up in the five-Test series with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ready to take over during the Day/Night game starting December 6 in Adelaide.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be among the heroes with their solid second-inning batting performances, it was Bumrah's unbelievable skill set and self belief during Australia's first-inning rout that formed the cornerstone of India's win.

Not many teams have come back after being 150 all-out on the first day but this Indian team has time and again shown that it is built differently.

Prior to the Test, Bumrah spoke about embracing challenges and he did walk the talk during all four days.