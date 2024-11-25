CSK spend smart on day one of auction

CHENNAI: The Chennai Super Kings think tank was a happy lot as they bought back their star batter Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. After seven unsuccessful bids for various players, in particular bowlers, CSK managed to pick Conway as their first player at the auction.

With the return of Conway, CSK opening problem has been solved as the Kiwi will once again partner captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Apart from Conway, CSK signed Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.4 crore after a tussle with Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, what was pleasing for the CSK management was the return of Rachin Ravindra through RTM after Punjab Kings sealed him for Rs 4 crore.

With CSK having retained the likes of Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, their batting has a lot of class and experience in them. Former National selector and India player Venkatapathy Raju said that the depth will help CSK flourish. "The return of Rachin Ravindra and Convey augurs well for CSK. With Rahul Tripathi's addition and with the likes of Ruturaj, Conway, MSD and Jadeja CSK has a solid batting line-up," he said.

CSK's spin bowling department, too, got strengthened by the return of ace spinner R Ashwin. After bids from Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals, CSK got hold of the Chennai-based cricketer for Rs 9.75 crores. One expected CSK to go all out for Ashwin as he is playing a major role in their High Performance centre.