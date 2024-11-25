Jazball Down Under: Twin tons put India on top

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli was walking back to the batting crease, looking around for some sign at the Perth Stadium. He looked around for the umpire to signal something and searched for the big digital screen for confirmation. At 96, he had just swept Nathan Lyon to the fine-leg boundary, but was not sure whether the fielder stopped it or not.

Kohli even turns around and asks Alex Carey something along the lines of whether he had hit it for four. He looked at the square leg umpire and the big screen again. He wants someone to confirm it. He has been through enough in the last five years to know centuries don't come easy.

Not any more for him. In fact, he hadn't hit one in the longest format in more than a year. Since his last visit to Australia, Kohli had just two centuries in Tests. He has come close before falling short so many times that it doesn't come easy anymore. He doesn't want to celebrate before knowing. He turns towards the main umpire, and gets the nod.

Finally, the smile of relief comes as the arms go aloft. Kohli had reached his 30th Test century, 81st in international cricket. The helmet came off as he celebrated with a flying kiss towards his wife in the stands.

It was a moment he had to wait way too long for. And not just him, even the Indian team in the dressing room. The scoreboard read 487/6 and they had a lead of 533. Jasprit Bumrah instantly declared to have a crack at Australia in the last half-an-hour. The pitch had slowed down but the bounce was inconsistent. Indian pacers have a little over two days to keep attacking the stumps but they needed some early wickets.