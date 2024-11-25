TATA IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 | RCB acquire Bhuvneshwar for Rs. 10.75 crore, 13-year-old Suryavanshi creates history

R. Sai Kishore sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore

A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. SRH made the opening bid, and PBKS quickly joined in with a bid of Rs. 80 lakh. SRH raised the paddle again, but PBKS pushed it to Rs. 90 lakh. GT exercised its RTM option, and PBKS raised the price to Rs. 2 crore. GT matched the bid, securing the player at Rs. 2 crore.

Azmatullah Omarzai sold to PBKS for Rs. 2.40 crore

A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. CSK and PBKS were in the bidding race. PBKS placed the highest bid of Rs. 2.40 crore, and they got the player as GT chose not to use their RTM.

Will Jacks sold to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore

A base price of Rs. 2 crore. MI placed the first bid at Rs. 2 crore, followed by PBKS at Rs. 2.20 crore. The bidding escalated past Rs. 3 crore, and eventually, MI secured the player with a final bid of Rs. 5.25 crore after a fierce contest with PBKS, who raised their bid to Rs. 5 crore. RCB did not use the RTM option.

Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for Rs. 1.70 crore

A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. CSK made the initial bid, followed by SRH. The two teams continued to push the price, which reached Rs. 1.50 crore. CSK placed the final bid at Rs. 1.70 crore, securing Hooda. LSG did not use their RTM option.

Tim David sold to RCB for Rs. 3 crore

A base price of Rs. 2 crore. SRH made the opening bid, but RCB quickly entered the bidding and took the lead with Rs. 2.60 crore. SRH raised it to Rs. 2.80 crore, but RCB countered with a final bid of Rs. 3 crore, securing the player. SRH withdrew from the bidding, and RCB got their man at Rs. 3 crore.