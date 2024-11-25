TATA IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 | RCB acquire Bhuvneshwar for Rs. 10.75 crore, 13-year-old Suryavanshi creates history

After ten IPL franchises spent Rs 467.95 crore on 72 players over Day 1 of the IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the stage is set for the second day of auctioning with close to 500 players to go under the hammer.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 30.65 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs 26.10 crore) head into Day 2 with the most money and squad space to fill. PBKS (Rs 22.50 crore), RR (Rs 17.35 crore), CSK (Rs 15.60 crore), LSG (Rs 14.85 crore), DC (Rs 13.80 crore), KKR (Rs 10.05 crore), SRH (Rs 5.15 crore) will also be actively involved.
Lungi Ngidi goes to RCB
RCB raise the paddle for Lungi Ngidi and get him. He goes at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
Moeen Ali goes to KKR
The former England all-rounder comes back up in the auction, KKR makes the first bid of Rs 2 crore and they get Moeen Ali for his base price.
Shreyas Gopal goes to CSK, Mayank Agarwal unsold
Shreyas Gopal goes to CSK at base price of Rs 30 lakh but there are no takers for Mayank Agarwal.
Devdutt Padikkal back at RCB
RCB raise the paddle first and no challengers, Padikkal back at RCB at his base price.
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
The kid has become a millionaire. DC made the bid as soon as he was announced, base price of Rs 30 lakh. DC stop at Rs 1 crore, Suryavanshi will play for RR next season.
Prince Yadav was sold to LSG for Rs. 30 lakh, with LSG making the opening bid. Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan were both sold to PBKS for the base price of Rs. 30 lakh. Raj Angad Bawa was secured by MI for Rs. 30 lakh, while Aniket Verma was bought by SRH for the same amount after their opening bid.
Raj Angad Bawa was sold to MI for Rs. 30 lakh at his base price. Aniket Verma also went to SRH for Rs. 30 lakh, with SRH making the opening bid. However, Emanjot Chahal, Naman Tiwari, Divesh Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Matthew Short went unsold, all with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh or Rs. 75 lakh.
A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. MI makes the opening bid, but no other bids follow. MI takes the player, but LSG uses the RTM. MI does not raise its bid, and LSG secures the player.
A base price of Rs. 1.25 crore. CSK makes the opening bid, followed by PBKS at Rs. 1.30 crore. CSK raises the bid to Rs. 1.40 crore. PBKS uses the RTM, but CSK goes up to Rs. 2 crore, and PBKS does not match the price. CSK secures the player.
Arpit Guleria (base price Rs. 30 lakh), Kyle Mayers (base price Rs. 1.50 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (base price Rs. 75 lakh), Jason Behrendorff (base price Rs. 1.50 crore), and Matthew Short (base price Rs. 75 lakh).
Mumbai Indians secure the player at the base price of Rs. 30 lakh.
A base price of Rs. 30 lakh. DC opens the bidding, and MI joins in with Rs. 35 lakh. DC takes the lead with the highest bid of Rs. 50 lakh, and despite a potential challenge from RR, the bid remains unchallenged.
RCB acquires the player at the base price of Rs. 30 lakh.
With a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore, PBKS places the only bid at the base price and signs the player.
A base price of Rs. 1 crore. SRH opens the bidding and secures the player at the base price.
A base price of Rs. 1.25 crore. SRH initiates the bidding, followed by RCB. The price surges past Rs. 2 crore with RR joining the race. RCB eventually wins the bid at Rs. 2.60 crore.
A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. SRH places the bid and secures the player at the base price.
A base price of Rs 30 lakh. DC starts the bidding, with MI raising it to Rs 35 lakh. PBKS enters at Rs 45 lakh, followed by DC at Rs 50 lakh. PBKS then increases the bid by another Rs 5 lakh. The two teams continue to push the price higher, with PBKS reaching Rs 85 lakh. RCB enters the race with a bid of Rs 1 crore, but PBKS quickly raises it to Rs 1.50 crore. The price surges past Rs 3 crore, with RCB offering Rs 3.20 crore. PBKS raises it to Rs 3.40 crore, finally securing the player with a bid of Rs 3.80 crore.
Reece Topley was sold to MI for Rs 75 lakh, with MI making the opening bid at the base price of Rs 75 lakh, and RCB not using its RTM option. Similarly, Kuldeep Sen was sold to PBKS for Rs 80 lakh, with CSK opening the bidding, but PBKS securing the player with the highest bid of Rs 80 lakh.
Alzarri Joseph, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, went UNSOLD.
Richard Gleeson, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, went UNSOLD.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was sold to RR for Rs 2 crore, at his base price.
Jayant Yadav was sold to GT for Rs 75 lakh, at his base price.
Mitchell Santner was sold to MI for Rs 2 crore, at his base price.
Sikandar Raza, with a base price of Rs 1.25 crore, went UNSOLD.
Gus Atkinson, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, went UNSOLD.
Steve Smith, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, went UNSOLD.
Pathum Nissanka, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, went UNSOLD.
Brandon King, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, went UNSOLD.
Bailapudi Yeswanth, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, went UNSOLD.
Raghav Goyal, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, went UNSOLD.
Gurjapneet Singh was sold to CSK for Rs 2.20 crore. The bidding began with LSG at Rs 30 lakh, followed by a raise to Rs 35 lakh by CSK. The teams then battled fiercely, with GT entering the fray. Ultimately, CSK won the pacer with a bid of Rs 2.20 crore.
Akash Singh was sold to LSG for Rs 30 lakh at the base price. CSK chose not to use its RTM option.
Ashwani Kumar was bought by MI for Rs 30 lakh, securing him at the base price.
A base price of Rs 30 lakh. MI makes the first bid. RR with the second bid and takes the player.
Harnoor Pannu is sold to PBKS for Rs. 30 lakh, with PBKS making the opening bid at the base price. Jaydev Unadkat is secured by SRH for Rs. 1 crore, matching the player's base price.
Mustafizur Rahman, with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, goes unsold.
Umran Malik and Naveen Ul Haq, both with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh, also remain unsold.
Rishad Hossain, with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh, goes unsold as well.
Umesh Yadav, with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, and Andre Siddarth, with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, are both unsold.
Nuwan Thushara was sold to RCB for Rs. 1.60 crore after a bidding war involving SRH and RR. SRH made the opening bid at Rs. 75 lakh, followed by RCB's second bid. After RR raised the price to Rs. 1.50 crore, RCB sealed the deal with a bid of Rs. 1.60 crore.
Ishant Sharma was bought by GT for Rs. 75 lakh, matching his base price, with GT making the opening bid and securing the player.
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. KKR makes the first bid, followed by PBKS with the second bid. KKR raises the price to Rs. 2.40 crore. PBKS increases the bid once more, but KKR secures the player with the highest bid of Rs. 2.80 crore.
RCB makes the opening bid at Rs. 1.50 crore and successfully secures the player.
R. Sai Kishore sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore
A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. SRH made the opening bid, and PBKS quickly joined in with a bid of Rs. 80 lakh. SRH raised the paddle again, but PBKS pushed it to Rs. 90 lakh. GT exercised its RTM option, and PBKS raised the price to Rs. 2 crore. GT matched the bid, securing the player at Rs. 2 crore.
Azmatullah Omarzai sold to PBKS for Rs. 2.40 crore
A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. CSK and PBKS were in the bidding race. PBKS placed the highest bid of Rs. 2.40 crore, and they got the player as GT chose not to use their RTM.
Will Jacks sold to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. MI placed the first bid at Rs. 2 crore, followed by PBKS at Rs. 2.20 crore. The bidding escalated past Rs. 3 crore, and eventually, MI secured the player with a final bid of Rs. 5.25 crore after a fierce contest with PBKS, who raised their bid to Rs. 5 crore. RCB did not use the RTM option.
Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for Rs. 1.70 crore
A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. CSK made the initial bid, followed by SRH. The two teams continued to push the price, which reached Rs. 1.50 crore. CSK placed the final bid at Rs. 1.70 crore, securing Hooda. LSG did not use their RTM option.
Tim David sold to RCB for Rs. 3 crore
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. SRH made the opening bid, but RCB quickly entered the bidding and took the lead with Rs. 2.60 crore. SRH raised it to Rs. 2.80 crore, but RCB countered with a final bid of Rs. 3 crore, securing the player. SRH withdrew from the bidding, and RCB got their man at Rs. 3 crore.
LSG opened the bidding at Rs. 1 crore for Shahbaz Ahmad. DC entered the bidding but withdrew at Rs. 1.40 crore. SRH raised the price to Rs. 1.50 crore, before LSG countered with a bid of Rs. 1.60 crore. The price then soared past Rs. 2 crore, with LSG securing the player at Rs. 2.40 crore.
With a base price of Rs. 1.50 crore, GT makes the opening bid. MI joins the bidding at Rs. 1.60 crore, and the price quickly rises past Rs. 2 crore. GT secures the player for Rs. 2.60 crore.
KKR makes the opening bid at Rs. 75 lakh and successfully acquires the player for the same amount.
Ben Duckett (Base price Rs 2 crore) – UNSOLD
Dewald Brevis (Base price Rs 75 lakh) – UNSOLD
Finn Allen (Base price Rs 2 crore) – UNSOLD
Jhathavedh Subramanyam (Base price Rs 30 lakh) – UNSOLD
Prashant Solanki (Base price Rs 30 lakh) – UNSOLD
LSG makes the opening bid at Rs 30 lakh, with no further bids from other teams. LSG secures the player for the base price.
SRH opens the bidding at Rs 30 lakh, with LSG quickly raising it to Rs 35 lakh. SRH counters with a bid of Rs 40 lakh, but LSG responds by pushing the price further. SRH withdraws at Rs 50 lakh. LSG then places a bid at Rs 55 lakh, followed by DC’s offer of Rs 60 lakh. LSG seals the deal with a final bid of Rs 75 lakh to secure the player
SRH opens the bidding at Rs 30 lakh, with DC raising it to Rs 35 lakh. SRH continues to pursue the player and secures him for Rs 40 lakh.
With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, CSK made the opening bid, and no other bids followed. CSK successfully secured the player.
With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, both CSK and GT were interested in securing Gurnoor Brar. The price rose over Rs 1 crore, with CSK placing a bid of Rs 1.20 crore. However, GT raised the bid to Rs 1.30 crore, and CSK opted out. GT successfully acquired the player.
Harvik Desai, Vansh Bedi, Avanish Aravelly, Rajan Kumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Sakib Hussain remained unsold at their respective base prices of Rs. 30 lakh. No suitors came forward for any of the players during the auction.
RCB with the opening bid at Rs. 30 lakh. DC raises it to Rs. 35 lakh. RCB uses its RTM option. DC raises the price to Rs. 50 lakh and RCB matches it.
Darshan Nalkande was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 30 lakh, matching his base price. DC placed the sole bid, securing the player at the base price without any competition.
Anshul Kamboj was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 3.40 crore following a heated bidding war. The auction began with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, with Delhi Capitals (DC) making the opening bid. CSK quickly raised the bid to Rs 35 lakh, causing DC to opt out. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) then pushed the bid to Rs 40 lakh, but CSK continued to pursue the player. Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the race, driving the price past Rs 1 crore, with MI placing a bid of Rs 2 crore. In the final round of bidding, CSK secured Kamboj for Rs 3.40 crore.
Shubham Dubey sold to RR for Rs 80 lakh after intense bidding with RCB. RR started with Rs 30 lakh, followed by RCB at Rs 65 lakh. RR raised to Rs 70 lakh, countered by RCB, before RR secured Dubey at Rs 80 lakh.
Tushar Deshpande - Rs. 6.50 crore (RR)
Gerald Coetzee - Rs. 2.40 crore (GT)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs. 10.75 crore (RCB)
Mukesh Kumar - Rs. 8 crore (DC)
Deepak Chahar - Rs. 9.25 crore (MI)
Akash Deep - Rs. 8 crore (LSG)
Lockie Ferguson - Rs. 2 crore (PBKS)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - UNSOLD
Allah Ghazanfar - Rs. 4.80 crore (MI)
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - UNSOLD
Akeal Hosein - UNSOLD
Adil Rashid - UNSOLD
Keshav Maharaj - UNSOLD
At a base price of Rs 75 lakh, KKR starts the bidding. RCB joins in but the former continues to push. MI joins and makes a bid at Rs 2.40 crore. As the price rises to Rs 4 crore with MI's bid, KKR involves in a lot of discussion to finally raise the bid to Rs 4.60 crore. MI raises the bid and wins it at Rs 4.80 crore.
CSK makes the first bid, at the base price of Rs 2 crore, as PBKS and MI raise the bid to Rs 7.75 crore, PBKS pulls out and CSK joins the bid at Rs 8 crore. MI raises and wins the bid at Rs 9.25 crore.
MI makes the first bid at the base price of Rs 2 crore. LSG and RCB join in with the price rising above Rs 10 crore. LSG goes up to Rs 10.50 crore; MI pulls out and RCB raises to Rs 10.75 crore, acquiring Kumar.
Kane Williamson - Unsold
Glen Phillips - Unsold
Rovman Powell - Rs. 1.50 crore (KKR)
Ajinkya Rahane - Unsold
Faf du Plessis - Rs 2 crore (DC)
Mayank Agarwal - Unsold
Prithvi Shaw - Unsold
Shardul Thakur - Unsold
Washington Sundar - Rs. 3.20 crore (GT)
Sam Curran - Rs 2.40 crore (CSK)
Marco Jansen - Rs. 7 crore (PBKS)
Daryl Mitchell - Unsold
Nitish Rana - Rs. 4.20 crore (RR)
Shai Hope - Unsold
Ryan Rickelton - Rs. 1 crore (MI)
KS Bharat - Unsold
Josh Inglis - Rs. 2.60 crore (PBKS)
Alex Carey - Unsold
Donovan Ferreria - Unsold
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) first bid for Pandya at the base price of Rs 2 crore. RR joins the bidding raising the price above Rs 3 crore. RCB further raise it to Rs 5.25 crore and ahead at Rs 5,75 crore. LSG did not use the Right to Match (RTM) option and Krunal Pandya is sold to RCB.
Jansen's bidding started at Rs 1.25 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) raise it to Rs 1.30 crore initially as Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS keep pushing the price as GT joins the bidding. Eventually MI pulled out. PBKS and GT keep the bidding alive as it crosses Rs 6 crore but the latter pulls out as it reaches Rs 7 crore. Punjab Kings acquire the South African all-rounder.
With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Gujarat Titans (GT) make the opening bid. Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) raises the bid to Rs 2.20 crore but GT jumps the bid to win it at Rs 3.20 crore.
With a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Delhi Capitals kick-started the bidding when it seemed like Faf du Plessis would go unsold. No other bids followed, and DC secured the player. Royal Challengers Bangalore, holding an RTM option, chose not to exercise it.
Glenn Phillips: No bids at a base price of Rs. 2 crore.
Kane Williamson: Unsold at a base price of Rs. 2 crore
Mumbai Indians – 1 (uncapped only)
Chennai Super Kings – 0
Rajasthan Royals – 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 1 (uncapped only)
Kolkata Knight Riders – 0
Delhi Capitals – 1 (capped or uncapped)
Punjab Kings – 3 (capped only)
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 3 (capped or uncapped)
Gujarat Titans – 1 (capped only)
Lucknow Super Giants – 1 (capped only)
Mumbai Indians – 16 (7)
Chennai Super Kings – 13 (4)
Rajasthan Royals – 14 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 12 (4)
Kolkata Knight Riders – 12 (3)
Delhi Capitals – 12 (4)
Punjab Kings – 13 (6)
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 16 (5)
Gujarat Titans – 11 (5)
Lucknow Super Giants – 13 (4)
The second day of the IPL 2025 auction will see teams battling to complete their 25-member squads. After major deals for stars like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on the first day, teams will be working with exhausted purses, adding an intriguing twist to the proceedings. Big names like Glenn Phillips and Faf du Plessis remain up for grabs, making the second day even more exciting.