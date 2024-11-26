Ahead of ICC board meet on CT, Sri Lanka A postpones series in Pakistan

It has been reported that the BCCI wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid model, as was done during the 2023 Asia Cup. Pakistan was the host of the continental event, but India played all their matches, including the final, in Sri Lanka. The PCB source, however, asserted that Pakistan is the host and all matches should be held in the country. "The PCB's position is public and there is no change in it, as far as I know," added the source.

While the PCB may remain steadfast in its attempt to host the tournament, the postponement of the Sri Lanka A series against Pakistan Shaheens may work against them. The hosts won the first 50-over match played in Islamabad on Monday. The remaining two matches were scheduled in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and Friday.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to political activity in the federal capital. Both boards will collaborate to finalize new dates to complete the series," said the PCB in a statement. It is learned that the visiting team will fly out for Sri Lanka on Wednesday afternoon.

Interestingly, the meeting takes place two days before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah assumes the post of ICC Chair on December 1. An amicable solution to the existing issue, which has been lingering for quite some time, would be a boost for Shah before taking over the all-important post.