India Down Under: Perth conquered, Adelaide awaits

CHENNAI: At some level, everyone knew what was coming. Not just the fans on either camp but also the players. Even Australians, who have the reputation or a rather built up image around never showing weakness and always up for a fight, had come to terms with the reality of what was happening at The Perth Stadium on Sunday. At least Josh Hazlewood had.

Having bowled his heart out in the second innings — where he went for less than two runs per over (1.33) while India piled on 487/6 — the senior pacer had mentally moved on to the pink ball Test in Adelaide. When asked what Australia have to do to turn things around on Monday with seven wickets in hand and 522 runs to chase in two days, Hazlewood said only batters can answer the question.

"You probably have to ask the batters that question. I am sort of relaxing, trying to get some physio treatment. I'm probably looking mostly towards the next Test, what plans we can do against these batters," he had said.

From outside, it might seem like a very un-Australian answer, leading to a rift or disappointment between batters and bowlers. But Hazlewood was just being pragmatic.

For he knew what India had done over three days and what was ahead for Australia on Monday. He had come to terms with the fact that his job in Perth was done and better to look at how to turn things around in Adelaide. India's job, however, was not done as of Sunday.