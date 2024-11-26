India vs Australia: 'Gethu' Kohli turns back clock at right time

CHENNAI: As Virat Kohli walked backed arms aloft, wearing the widest grin he had since THAT evening at Barbados on June 29, acknowledging the fans, his wife and teammates who had willed him on at the Perth Stadium on Saturday, he had reached a milestone that was long overdue — his 30th Test hundred and 81st international ton. And just as the day's play got over, fan edits swarmed the social media.
Among them was one taking reference from a recent Tamil blockbuster movie — Lubber panthu (Rubber ball, referring to tennis ball tournaments).
In that movie, the protagonist is nicknamed as 'Gethu' (something that is used in pop culture to define a flamboyant character) for his cricketing prowess in local cricket tournaments. The movie tracks an ego tussle between him, a six-hitter, and Anbu, a young fast bowler who is in love with his daughter. Gethu, at his prime, had been the local cult hero for his big sixes, but now he is a middle-aged man struggling to hit the way he used to.
In many ways, it was an arc that suited Kohli even before he landed in Australia. So much so that edits of his past knocks in Australia were made in sync with an old Tamil song that was played in loudspeaker every time Gethu walked out to bat. The English translation of the peppy folk song goes like this: "Oh, our golden crown, the pride of our town! We pull your cart with reverent care; Our gold, our light Our ferocious tiger! The town cheers your name!" And it fitted the stardom and image Kohli has.
Between the two Australia tours, he had played 54 innings with an average of 33.11. So much so that his overall average, which was 53.41 by the end of 2020, had dropped down to 47.83 before the first Test in Perth. If it had been anyone else, they would have been dropped from the team a long time ago. But Kohli is not any other player. He is the most successful Test captain India have ever had and arguably the best all-format batter of his generation.
And Australia have been his favourite hunting ground. It is where he made his first Test ton. It is where he announced his arrival as chase master. It is where he became Test captain and scored twin centuries in the same match and it is where he made history becoming the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under. Which is why, despite the poor run at home, there was a hope that he could find a second wind at 36. However, questions were raised when Kohli's trademark forward press in combination with his fading reflexes led to his downfall in the first innings on a pacy, seaming track at The Perth Stadium.
When Kohli walked out to bat on day three for the second time in the match, there was not much hope or expectations. The limelight had been taken away by a young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had already reached his century, and KL Rahul. India were in a position of strength and the story of the match was going to the youngster who announced his arrival and the magic of Jasprit Bumrah. Not much was hinging on what Kohli does, leave alone anyone expecting him to score a century.
And in many ways, it worked in his favour. With the pitch easing out — there was uneven bounce but little sideways movement — to Kohli's strengths, he quietly got busy. A check drive through mid-off was followed by a cover drive and Kohli was running between wickets like he was playing an ODI. But the shot that woke everyone up and made them realise something could be brewing came on the 22nd ball he faced. A length delivery from Pat Cummins, and Kohli presented the full face of the bat with the front foot planted across to drive the ball through mid-on. It is the kind of shot that tells you he is in a zone. The moment he met the ball, everyone knew it was going for four.
Then came the flurry of shots that he rarely used — a sliced uppercut, his on-one-knee sweep, and a few more. But also came the trademark flicks, whips and pulls where he was timing the ball like a dream. And when the clock was ticking towards declaration, especially with Nitish Reddy, someone who grew up watching Kohli bat, going bonkers at the other end, the veteran had to hurry up. He went down and smashed Nathan Lyon into the sight screen. He even brought out a reverse sweep, he has done only thrice perhaps in his entire Test career, and soon, came the smile. He had finally reached three figures.
In the climax of the movie Lubber pathu, Gethu too would be in a similar situation, playing against youngsters who watched him become a cult. He would eventually find his own, smashing sixes left, right and centre. And when he hit one of the trademark sixes over midwicket, a young opponent who didn't recognise him earlier would realise who he actually was. Cue, the BGM of "Oh, our golden crown, the pride of our town!" goes on loud speakers.
Saturday was one such day where Kohli turned back the clock like Gethu did and made the world go gaga over him like they had at his prime. That he still hadn't lost it. That he still could stamp his authority and contribute for the team. Bumrah, watching and enjoying the knock from the sidelines, summed it up succinctly after the match. "Obviously, I have already said that Virat Kohli does not need us, We need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So, he knows his cricket more than anyone else," he said. "So, we are very happy for that. And obviously, at the start of the series, when he comes in confidence, you can't ask for more than this," he added.
Of course. And this could well be the beginning of more such days for Kohli edits in sync with songs similar to "Oh, our golden crown, the pride of our town!".