India vs Australia: 'Gethu' Kohli turns back clock at right time

Between the two Australia tours, he had played 54 innings with an average of 33.11. So much so that his overall average, which was 53.41 by the end of 2020, had dropped down to 47.83 before the first Test in Perth. If it had been anyone else, they would have been dropped from the team a long time ago. But Kohli is not any other player. He is the most successful Test captain India have ever had and arguably the best all-format batter of his generation.

And Australia have been his favourite hunting ground. It is where he made his first Test ton. It is where he announced his arrival as chase master. It is where he became Test captain and scored twin centuries in the same match and it is where he made history becoming the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under. Which is why, despite the poor run at home, there was a hope that he could find a second wind at 36. However, questions were raised when Kohli's trademark forward press in combination with his fading reflexes led to his downfall in the first innings on a pacy, seaming track at The Perth Stadium.

When Kohli walked out to bat on day three for the second time in the match, there was not much hope or expectations. The limelight had been taken away by a young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had already reached his century, and KL Rahul. India were in a position of strength and the story of the match was going to the youngster who announced his arrival and the magic of Jasprit Bumrah. Not much was hinging on what Kohli does, leave alone anyone expecting him to score a century.

And in many ways, it worked in his favour. With the pitch easing out — there was uneven bounce but little sideways movement — to Kohli's strengths, he quietly got busy. A check drive through mid-off was followed by a cover drive and Kohli was running between wickets like he was playing an ODI. But the shot that woke everyone up and made them realise something could be brewing came on the 22nd ball he faced. A length delivery from Pat Cummins, and Kohli presented the full face of the bat with the front foot planted across to drive the ball through mid-on. It is the kind of shot that tells you he is in a zone. The moment he met the ball, everyone knew it was going for four.