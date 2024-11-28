Discussion on 'Hybrid' model for hosting Champions Trophy set to dominate ICC meeting

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council finds itself in a spot of bother as its all-powerful board meets on Friday to thrash out the long-awaited schedule of next year's Champions Trophy with an unyielding Pakistan refusing to consider the 'Hybrid' model of hosting the event despite India's refusal to play there.

The meeting will be held virtually.

India's decision not to send the team to Pakistan and the PCB's defiant stand in not acceding to the hybrid system has placed the future of the marquee event in balance.

"At this point, the hybrid format is the best option. We hope that all the parties involved will take a wise call for the sake of the tournament. It's not good for the tournament to have it without India and Pakistan," a source close to the development told PTI.

The ICC members are trying to sell the point to the PCB that without the blue riband India vs Pakistan fixture, the Champions Trophy will lose all its sheen and, more importantly, there will be massive financial implications.

The host broadcaster Jio Star has already contacted the ICC top brass to convey its dismay at the delay in arriving at a final decision regarding the schedule.